Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 338,141 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for approximately 0.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Alphabet Inc Class C worth $4,307,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total value of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,184.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $903.40 and a 1 year high of $1,204.50.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.04.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.