Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the quarter. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 60,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 126,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,330.00 target price (down from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,217.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,197.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $918.60 and a 12-month high of $1,221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

