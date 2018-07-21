Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $12.82 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,691 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,526,000 after acquiring an additional 793,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,983,000 after acquiring an additional 882,109 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,149,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,668,000 after acquiring an additional 269,402 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.97.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $78.68 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

