AllSafe (ASAFE2) Trading 53.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $135,601.00 and $2,349.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 9,197,975 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

