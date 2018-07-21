Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,510 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.48% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,971,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,496,000 after purchasing an additional 933,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 547,838 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,523,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 388,131 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 863,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 354,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,804,000 after purchasing an additional 251,106 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

