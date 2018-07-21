Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5,051.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104,106 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 55,540 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $3,465,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries opened at $59.84 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

