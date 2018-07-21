Allianz (ALV) Given a €219.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($255.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €206.89 ($243.40).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €181.30 ($213.29) on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.