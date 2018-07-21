Allegion (ALLE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Allegion opened at $79.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,641,000 after acquiring an additional 304,047 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Allegion by 48.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,135,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,068,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Allegion by 15.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 860,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 114,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Allegion by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 772,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

