Alleghany Co. (Y) Given $650.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $650.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $8.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alleghany an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 293 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.61, for a total value of $170,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Alleghany by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alleghany by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $607.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 0.89. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $521.07 and a 1 year high of $639.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.37 by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

