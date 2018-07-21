Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Trimmed by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

BABA stock opened at $187.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

