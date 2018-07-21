Alexander Mining (AXM) Given “Corporate” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Alexander Mining opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Alexander Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Get Alexander Mining alerts:

About Alexander Mining

Alexander Mining plc, together with its subsidiary, MetaLeach Limited, operates as a mining and mineral processing technology company in the United Kingdom. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.