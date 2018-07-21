Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,292,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $142,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,335,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,775,000 after acquiring an additional 833,758 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,482,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 703,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,801,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,609,000 after acquiring an additional 241,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group opened at $60.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

