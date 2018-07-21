Alaris Royalty Corp. to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.47). Alaris Royalty had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

TSE AD opened at C$16.24 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.30 and a 12 month high of C$22.91.

In other Alaris Royalty news, insider Darren John Driscoll bought 3,000 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Also, Director Jack Chuck Lee acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.74 per share, with a total value of C$50,368.00. Insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $147,958 over the last 90 days.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.