Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

AKZOY opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

