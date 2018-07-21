Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 27,000,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $400,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,081.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $283,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,498 shares of company stock worth $6,576,027. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

