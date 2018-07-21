Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $78.91. 1,160,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,987. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $400,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,081.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $283,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,498 shares of company stock worth $6,576,027. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

