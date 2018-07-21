Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals opened at $154.35 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.88 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

