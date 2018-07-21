Aeron Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.12 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00008612 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance and HitBTC. Aeron has a market cap of $8.30 million and $11.12 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003901 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00469494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00163660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024397 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Kuna, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Coinrail and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

