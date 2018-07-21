Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $592,861.00 and approximately $4,043.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 43,953,744 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

