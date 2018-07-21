AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.67, for a total value of $49,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,033,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,961,441. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $209.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

