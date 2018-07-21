Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Mark D. Papermaster Sells 70,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices opened at $16.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 208.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,587,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,116,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 239,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,892,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after purchasing an additional 238,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

