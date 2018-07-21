Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $123,990.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 58.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01151700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004786 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005523 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016614 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006570 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,139,756 coins and its circulating supply is 32,234,319 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

