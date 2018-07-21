Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Head to Head Contrast

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.2% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -171.81% -140.41% Trinity Biotech -41.38% 3.26% 1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Trinity Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences $5.06 million 1.80 -$10.58 million N/A N/A Trinity Biotech $99.14 million 1.05 -$40.27 million N/A N/A

Achieve Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and Trinity Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Trinity Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has a license agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and cytotoxicity assay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. Further, it offers Uni-Gold S. pneumoniae, Uni-Gold Legionella, Uni-Gold C. difficile, and Uni-Gold Syphilis products. The company sells its products through its direct sales force in the United States; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners internationally. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.