Access National (ANCX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6927206303751 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Access National traded up $0.18, hitting $28.59, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 47,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.88. Access National has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Access National had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 7.79%. analysts predict that Access National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ANCX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Access National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Access National news, CEO Michael W. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of Access National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,251.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,807 shares of company stock worth $132,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

