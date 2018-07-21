Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

ACIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acacia Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 3,903 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $140,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $186,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,216 shares of company stock valued at $723,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,492,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications traded down $0.57, reaching $34.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 290,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,330. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

