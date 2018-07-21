AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588,115 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $235,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 317,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

