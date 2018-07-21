Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after buying an additional 1,795,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,274,000 after buying an additional 794,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after buying an additional 446,071 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,064,000 after buying an additional 335,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after buying an additional 211,233 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $63.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

