ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22.50 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22.50 price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABBN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 31 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.76.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of VTX:ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Thursday. ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.