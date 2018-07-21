A Schulman (SHLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHLM. Zacks Investment Research cut A Schulman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet cut A Schulman from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

A Schulman opened at $42.95 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. A Schulman has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in A Schulman in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in A Schulman by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in A Schulman in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in A Schulman by 7.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in A Schulman in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

