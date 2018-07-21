A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stake Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 475,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,149,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $8,111,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $389,803.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $581,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $60.03 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

