$96.29 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp (NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to report sales of $96.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $97.00 million. Nevro reported sales of $78.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $389.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $403.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $454.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $434.92 million to $475.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.32 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nevro by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Nevro by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nevro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nevro has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.