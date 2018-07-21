8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,705,000 after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 8X8 by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 traded up $0.30, hitting $21.95, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,174,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,319. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.