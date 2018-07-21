8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of 8X8 traded up $0.30, hitting $21.95, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,174,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,319. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $23.05.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.