836,182 Shares in WestRock Co (WRK) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 836,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of WestRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in WestRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

WestRock stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. WestRock Co has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

