808Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (808)

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. 808Coin has a market capitalization of $936,619.00 and $5,475.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 808Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 808Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

808Coin (808) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. 808Coin’s total supply is 185,085,697,404 coins. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin . The official website for 808Coin is 808bass.space

808Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 808Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

