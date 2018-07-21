$8.64 Million in Sales Expected for CM Finance Inc (CMFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) will post $8.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CM Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. CM Finance reported sales of $7.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.42 million to $32.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $35.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CM Finance.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CM Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CM Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Finance stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of CM Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMFN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 16,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,617. CM Finance has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

