$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will announce sales of $77.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Rudolph Technologies posted sales of $67.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year sales of $301.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $302.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $322.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $331.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 15.28%. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTEC shares. Sidoti raised Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, VP Silveira Elvino M. Da sold 10,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $324,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Whitten sold 6,300 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $199,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,523 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies traded down $0.30, reaching $30.05, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 102,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,764. The firm has a market cap of $965.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

