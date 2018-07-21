70,461 Shares in MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 320,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 110,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG Networks opened at $23.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.92 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

