6,138 Shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,159,000 after buying an additional 6,777,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,355,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,972 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $211,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,818,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $349,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $65.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

