$57.48 Million in Sales Expected for TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) will announce $57.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransMontaigne Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $58.30 million. TransMontaigne Partners posted sales of $45.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners will report full-year sales of $229.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.94 million to $231.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $238.40 million to $238.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransMontaigne Partners.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLP. ValuEngine upgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on TransMontaigne Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 21,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners traded down $0.18, reaching $39.77, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 55,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,366. TransMontaigne Partners has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.795 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. TransMontaigne Partners’s payout ratio is currently 142.73%.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

