$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc (JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.38 billion. Jabil posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.70 billion to $21.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.36 billion to $22.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 730,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,635. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $368,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 566,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,018,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,492 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,543,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 814,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 330,493 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jabil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,005,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,803,000 after purchasing an additional 280,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Jabil by 439.8% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 327,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.