4,838 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $1,680,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRT opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

