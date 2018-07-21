341,612 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 341,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,156,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $289,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,325 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,154,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,080,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,248.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

