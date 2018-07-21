28,611 Shares in The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $188,859.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Carlyle Group opened at $23.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.26% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.