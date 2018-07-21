252,500 Shares in Tellurian Inc (TELL) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 252,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 163,829 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian opened at $7.90 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tellurian Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

