$238.95 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $238.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.42 million and the highest is $239.48 million. RadNet posted sales of $230.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $957.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $956.38 million to $958.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $997.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $994.19 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $231.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.32 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of RadNet traded down $0.15, hitting $14.15, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 99,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.40. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,750 over the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in RadNet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 193,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in RadNet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 282,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.