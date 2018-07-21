22,828 Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $26,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

