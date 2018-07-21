211,758 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

