$209.71 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $209.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.92 million to $211.20 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $228.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $997.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.90 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,926.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in NetScout Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,447. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

