$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (GLW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $10.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. Corning has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

In other news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $30,286,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 23.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,693,000 after buying an additional 1,057,746 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $26,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,522,963,000 after buying an additional 803,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $21,384,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

