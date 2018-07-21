$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Mosaic Co (MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to report $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $9.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

In other Mosaic news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins purchased 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,797.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 150,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic opened at $28.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

